Your Two Cents for March 6

Your Two Cents for March 6

Two Cents

For those complaining about Thune, Rounds and Johnson voting against COVID relief, this bill was filled with pork for the Democrats and a mere 9% went to actual COVID relief. I am glad our representatives stand up against wasteful spending.

Interesting indignation at Gov. Noem's farm family getting money. Farmers are one of the largest groups of seemingly unlimited subsidies. Ask John Thune. He authored two new farm bills last week.

The $600,000 the Noem family received for COVID relief could have been better spent on personal protective equipment for South Dakota citizens or to donate to hospitals and clinics.

BHE incurred $600 million in natural gas costs due to the cold snap with the cost passed on to customers. If BHE was not so vehemently against customers using solar, we wouldn’t be having this discussion. P.S.: Rooftop solar goes onto the grid and lowers all customers' bills.

What is going on with the mail service lately? Payments, cards, etc., aren’t getting received, packages are getting lost. Why?

