Your Two Cents for March 8

  • 0
Two Cents

Thank you Gov. Noem for promoting SD so heavily that all the people moving here are driving up house prices so high my taxes nearly doubled. How about addressing this with some relief from COVID money?

I have a question for our state legislators, or anyone else for that matter. What laws did you pass this year or intend to pass that will significantly improve the lives of the majority of South Dakota residents?

A House resolution to honor Tom Brady for his athletic achievements? What a slap in the face to the overwhelmed medical community, brave first responders, and overworked teachers and everyone else who make our lives tolerable. You should be ashamed of yourself.

More and more states and businesses are cancelling contracts with Russia. When will our governor and businesses follow suit?

