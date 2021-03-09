Your Two Cents for March 9

I am curious as to how much the clean-up of the Gilt Edge Mine has cost taxpayers to date versus the total gross revenue for the life of the mine.

In regard to all of the transgender legislation in the South Dakota Legislature. What do they not understand? Keep government out of our lives.

It's pretty obvious that Sens. Thune and Rounds are tone deaf to the fact that many of their constituents are in desperate need of some financial help in these tough times. Their recent negative vote on the stimulus package is a classic case of party over country.

I wonder how the state’s $50 million needs based scholarship is going to be administered? Hopefully, it’s not the same people who were involved in the wasteful and deadly Gear-Up scandal.

Another sign that the state legislature can’t handle their jobs and why they pass unnecessary laws. They refused to attempt dealing with laws passed by the people, so now they create impediments to future such laws by requiring 14-point-font on petitions but not on ballots or other voting documents.

