Your Two Cents for March 10

I would caution the Rapid City Council to not consider voting for a city manager. Sturgis voters have no control since they cannot replace a manager as they could a mayor in the next election.

Stay on Standard Time and people can get up or go to bed when they want. We certainly don’t need a politician to dictate these stupid ideas.

Don't you think there are more important things to complain about, leave our weather forecasters alone. Find something constructive to write about, like how our county taxes are rising at an alarming rate.

Most struggle with time management, have the need to choose their workload and also require a personalized, flexible schedule. I’d love to see some data on the job retention of RCHS graduates in about 15 years.

Petitions may be circulated that the school assessment tax will be discontinued for those 70 years or older, as a lot of towns do.

If you retired and thought your fixed income would cover inevitable cost of living increases, tax increases and your future medical costs, you retired too early. Time to get back to work.

