Your Two Cents for March 4

OK, we now will have all new lighting for downtown Rapid City, whether it was needed or not. When, if ever, will work begin on repairing the streets throughout the entire city?

Nice timing. The school bond is defeated February 25 and then I receive a property assessment notice one week later that my assessed value on my house increased 8.68% this year. For the last 14 years it has increased 2.09% per year. Wow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ask for one new school and we will vote yes, ask for four new schools and we will vote no.

Can we stop questioning the intelligence and the intentions of those who vote differently from us? Can we come together and develop a plan to make Rapid City schools the best possible?

I find it rather amusing that Your Two Cents always seems to have posts lamenting how bad it is to be a senior citizen in South Dakota when the Tuesday paper contained a “Spry Living” insert that listed the state as one of the top five for retirement living.

I am 77 years old and have never expected a break for anything. When did we decide we need a break from the state or city.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0