Your Two Cents for March 24

A huge THANK YOU to Mayor Allenender and the council members that realize health and life are more important than the dollar during this epidemic. The President has stated he will take care of the businesses, so let’s shelter in place and keep illness and death to a minimum, and we will get through this together.

South Dakota should have expanded Medicaid with ACA but we didn't. Call on Gov Noem to declare an emergency and work with the Legislature to expand Medicaid now. People's lives are at risk.

The intersection at Jackson Blvd. and Main Street needs more than a bandaid or we will be paying to redo it like all the intersections downtown, every three years.

Noem says the state won’t peak with COVID-19 until May or June. So unless they are willing to close businesses until at least that long, closings for a short time are a joke.

If the government proposes to lend billions to airlines and other huge corporations, salaries of every employee, including CEOs, should be limited to no more than $500,000 until the loans are paid back. Corporations love unbridled capitalism until things go south and they go to the government with hands outstretched.

