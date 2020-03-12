Your Two Cents for March 12

While it's great the state lets us know the counties where there may be victims of the coronavirus, I would prefer to know what towns they are from. I may have been close to that person, shaken his hand at church, or been behind him in the check-out line.

Good job Douglas School District for already having a plan for the district to address the virus.

On a local newscast Tuesday night, the Rapid City superintendent said they are going to start working on a plan to handle the coronavirus so everyone knows what to do. Shouldn't they have figured that out by now?

I think the public needs to hear more from Monument Health regarding COVID-19. There is anxiety and a panicked population in Rapid City. Just to hear something or an interview from the medical director would be better than silence among the masses.

The Chinese dance troupe is based in NYC. I believe it would be in the best interest of the people living in RC to cancel this. This is real, not make believe.

Maybe we should spend some money on new billboards. "Coronavirus, we've got this."

