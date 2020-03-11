Your Two Cents for March 11

If the coronavirus is contained, as we are being told by the White House, I'd hate to see what an un-contained virus looks like.

Fighting the coronavirus — has anyone tried prayer?

It took Noem two months to gut the original $250,000 hemp bill and turn it into a $3.5 million bill to develop a plan?

The new parking meters downtown seem to be achieving their purpose. I suggest we now allow the first 30 minutes for free and 25 cents for 20 or 25 minutes to make it more affordable. The city should still see a profit and it will be more affordable to park and patronize business downtown.

So you don't like hearing from the local weathermen "what's on tap?" Maybe you would rather hear "what's brewing?"

I think all senators and representatives in Washington, D.C., Pierre, city and county should pray the prayer I pray every day. "Dear Lord, keep your arms around my shoulders and your hand over my mouth."

How would it be to auction off the naming rights to the schools to be built by whoever wins the bid?

