Your Two Cents for March 25

Walmart is helping the elderly by opening their store to them from 6-7 a.m. one day each week. Thank you Walmart.

With the required and necessary closures resulting in so many layoffs and lost income, the council should also require all lending institutions to forgive loan repayments and interest during this time.

We don’t want to stay home either, but the Surgeon General is warning the disease is spreading because people are not staying home. Do you want to be the reason someone gets ill?

Why are all PSAs still stressing COVID-19 affects mostly the elderly when SD website statistics say that out of 30 cases only six were 60+ years old? I think it gives a false sense of security to people with kids and young adults.

If Rapid City really wants to make a virus difference, then stop all airline flights to RC from foreign countries and states with high positives like NY, CA, WA, NJ, FL and more.

Our city council now wants to shut down restaurants, bars, etc. This should be statewide since you can drive out of the city limits to dine in where they are open.

