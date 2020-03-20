Your Two Cents for March 20

So someone was too sick to continue with training and wanted to fly back home to New York. What symptoms did this person have? What type of safeguards does the RC airport have? Maybe someone checking temperatures there would have stopped this person from coming into contact with so many others between Rapid City and New York.

Why would a local bank bring someone in from New York for training with the current outbreak of the virus? Very irresponsible.

Bravo to the struggling business owners who are doing everything they can to help their employees stay afloat. It's this kind of compassion that makes America great.

We’re thankful for the media and journalists who do a great job of reporting the crisis and keeping people informed on the truth.

Gov. Noem is evidently not aware that there is no toilet paper on the shelves of Rapid City Stores, as of 3-18-20. Nor is there any flour, oatmeal or hand sanitizer.

Thank you BH Energy for making your employees your highest priority during this COVID-19 crisis.

Be a hero, help your neighbor, only buy what you need.

