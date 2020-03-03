Your Two Cents for March 3

Do you think a less inflammatory headline in Sunday’s RCJ would be: “State, schools,hospitals plan for coronavirus”? Are the really "bracing" for it? Like for a hurricane or blizzard? Panic, panic, panic.

Donald Trump Jr. said Democrats are hoping the coronavirus “comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning.” What kind of an American would honestly believe that?

Why don't we hear how many people die of the flu around the world? I know it's far more than this C virus.

It is awful that Trump continues to downplay the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus.

The school district does not fix roads and the city doesn't build schools. They are separate government entities. Blaming the schools for bad roads just proves this state needs to spend more on education.

Where are any senior breaks in Rapid City? The state gives seniors nothing so Rapid City and Pennington County follow along.

If the only way to build new schools is by raising property taxes, maybe it’s time to go to Pierre and get it fixed so other options are available.

