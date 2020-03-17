Your Two Cents for March 17

Your Two Cents for March 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

The Governor shuts down all schools for precautionary measures. That I understand. However, what about the employees' pay? What the heck are we supposed to do? Is the state going to be compensating our wages?

I'm stunned that the Rapid City Catholic School System doesn't feel responsible to pay its employees during this trying time. The City of Rapid plans to pay its employees yet a private school system doesn't? That's just ridiculous. Good luck retaining your help.

Those that are hoarding with TP and hand sanitizer — shame on you!

Just this past week Trump declared a national emergency and wants an aid package ASAP. What a turn-around from two weeks ago when he said it was a hoax and not to worry about it.

Democrat debate. I think not. All I saw were two old men who have been in government nearly their entire working lives, pointing out their failures.

Heard at the McDonald’s drive through: "I’d like a big mac, fries and two rolls of toilet paper to go.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News