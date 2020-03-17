Your Two Cents for March 17

The Governor shuts down all schools for precautionary measures. That I understand. However, what about the employees' pay? What the heck are we supposed to do? Is the state going to be compensating our wages?

I'm stunned that the Rapid City Catholic School System doesn't feel responsible to pay its employees during this trying time. The City of Rapid plans to pay its employees yet a private school system doesn't? That's just ridiculous. Good luck retaining your help.

Those that are hoarding with TP and hand sanitizer — shame on you!

Just this past week Trump declared a national emergency and wants an aid package ASAP. What a turn-around from two weeks ago when he said it was a hoax and not to worry about it.

Democrat debate. I think not. All I saw were two old men who have been in government nearly their entire working lives, pointing out their failures.

Heard at the McDonald’s drive through: "I’d like a big mac, fries and two rolls of toilet paper to go.”

