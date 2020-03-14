Your Two Cents for March 14

During this pandemic, it will be interesting to see how effective our privately-funded healthcare system is when compared with universal healthcare systems in other countries. Comparing cost-effectiveness of prevention, mitigation and cure among countries might also tell us something.

It’s laughable when some people are saying that the coronavirus is a hoax to hurt Trumps re-election campaign. Every time he opens his mouth he does plenty of damage himself.

The purpose of the incessant coronavirus fear-mongering is to destroy the economy and shut the country down.

Calm down people…Quit overbuying toilet paper and bottled water for the doom’s day. Your faucets will still work and you can wipe without the luxury of two-ply tissue!

I find it infuriating that Mrs. Modrick would actually blame the Mayor, City Attorney and Council for the costs of a special election that she and she alone caused.

Good job to RCPD Officer involved with the altercation with the intoxicated man Wednesday night. I support you and appreciate your service.

