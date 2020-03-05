Your Two Cents for March 5

Congratulations to the Legislature for squashing collective bargaining for faculty. Freedom and worker rights have always been a threat to South Dakota and it is good to know our Legislature continues to be ready to act in areas that require no action.

Be interesting to see who pays for the commute for Gov. Noem's new chief of staff and what his office hours are.

To the person who does not understand why seniors should get a break. Could it be that we live on a fixed income with little to no raises in our Social Security payments, which is offset by Medicare cost increases? And then property taxes and prescription drug prices are going through the roof.

People should expect something from the government, as they see what is given to corporations, the rich and big business all the time. That's truly socialism.

School board members are elected to represent their constituents, not rubber stamp agendas of the school administration or other board members. Kudos to Kate Thomas.

I’m surprised a state legislator didn’t draft a bill to eliminate Feb. 29 from the calendar.

