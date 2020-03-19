Your Two Cents for March 19

Shame on those people that decided that they needed to hoard toilet paper, hand sanitizer — how selfish. Be responsible, only buy what you need just like you would shop on a weekly basis. Be a good neighbor and think of others that have the same need as you. No one will go with out unless the greedy continue to think only of themselves.

Wear gloves when pumping gas and getting your mail. The coronavirus can spread on these surfaces.

Received from Sen. Thune on Mar. 17: “Thune Introduces Legislation to Provide Flexibility for Harvesting and Grazing Cover Crops on Prevented Plant Acres.” Could anyone be more out of touch?

It’ll be curious to see how many people that scream about socialism will be the first in line for help now.

Come on people, stop hoarding all the toilet paper. Some of us might need some like right now.

A big thank you to the folks who pick up trash along Wilderness Canyon Road! You make our road and planet a better place. Thank You.

