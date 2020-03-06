Your Two Cents for March 6

Game, Fish & Parks holds a public hearing on Gov. Noem's ridiculous nest predator bounty program. With over 400 comments, only 27 support continuing the program. Do you think Noem got the message?

Guess we don't need the school bond after all. The 13% increase in my property valuation should help RCAS when the new assessments come out. Spend wisely.

The Legislature was notified the cost of state-provided health insurance to employees has gone from $11M to over $20M in one year. Think single-payer health care is such a stupid idea now? No problem, no worry — taxpayers pick up the tab anyway.

The Legislature’s short-sightedness in hoping to save money by eliminating collective bargaining at our universities shows they do not value quality higher education. Young adults will have yet another reason to choose another state to go to school and live.

Noem could have been honest and just stated she would veto the hemp bill again this year rather than stringing us along. Attaching exorbitant costs to the hemp bill is a pocket veto. Tomato, tomahto.

