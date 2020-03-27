Your Two Cents for March 27

Since we are in good shape financially, we will be forwarding any money the government sends us to those in need. Maybe others can do the same.

Why haven't we heard from the SD Health Department? I'm sure they are out helping and ensuring public places and businesses are implementing protective measures to keep us safe.

We need to take action now and begin restrictive shelter-in-place procedures to stop the coronavirus from infesting our communities and overwhelming our health-care facilities.

Meadowbrook Golf Course is cold ,wet, muddy and covered in goose poop after the winter. What's so bad about waiting another two weeks to open and see what happens with virus issues citywide?

The executives at Monument Health displayed extreme incompetence allowing a worker to return to work from travel outside the state without a mandatory quarantine period. I pray the infected are safe.

Thousands of “snowbirds” will be returning to the area in next few weeks. Their return could complicate life for us.

