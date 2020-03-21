Your Two Cents for March 21

The only way the Feds should consider a financial bailout for the airline industry is if they agree to drop the baggage fees.

PennCo has not released payment options for real estate tax payments. Those are the only options that have ever been in place, the message is, the county does not care about the hardship folks are going to be going through in the months to come, the payments are still required including late fees and interest if not paid on time.

It's nice to see bipartisan support for the common working person coming out of Washington. It's a shame that it took an international pandemic to force the politicians to realize what their actual job is.

Fun fact: First commercial toilet paper (1857) was made from hemp

As far as the praise for the Lead-Deadwood School Board of keeping the building built in 1925 intact. Fact is, an arson fire in early 1980s gutted it and a few years later it was reopened for classes. Fact is, the contractors the school board hired were negligent in many parts and pieces which took the school district’s maintenance department years to correct properly.

