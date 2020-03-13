Your Two Cents for March 13

I hope the state puts out a warning for tourists that events are canceled and to stay away. We have a low infection rate and need to keep it that way.

We have zero idea how many people are running around Rapid City with this virus. According to Monument Health, if you are tested you need to spend a night quarantined at the hospital until results come back from Pierre. Really? Pay for a hospital stay for a test result?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Noem said in her press conference that 80 percent of people that get or have the coronavirus don’t even know they have it. For me, that is comforting and something I chose to believe.

When you are washing your hands for 20 seconds, turn the water off.

We were downtown trying to park on St. Joe Street and couldn’t tell if we were parked properly because the stripes are completely worn off. Maybe this would be a good project for the mayor’s parking meter windfall.

Expensive prescription eye glasses left at the Outdoor Campus West from a lady buying a park sticker about two weeks ago — on a Thursday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0