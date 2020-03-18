Your Two Cents for March 18

Your Two Cents for March 18

In response to the Two Cents comment in the Tuesday Rapid City Journal:

"The Rapid City Catholic School System (RCCSS) is paying all salaried and salaried non-exempt employees during the school shutdown. All RCCSS hourly employees were given the opportunity to work this week to assist our custodial staff in the process of disinfecting our buildings. Like all employers, RCCSS is navigating the best ways to support all our staff during this pandemic including maintaining payroll throughout the duration of this crisis."

The most effective way to help those who are out of work due to the coronavirus recession is through the existing unemployment benefit system, but with a greatly increased weekly benefit.

Representative Goodwin criticizes the federal government for failing to operate with balanced budgets. That would likely eliminate the $25 million match money for bridge repairs he boasts of.

What an amazing job RCAS teachers have done to get students work-ready in a short amount a time. Kudos to you!

