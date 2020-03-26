Your Two Cents for March 26

I'm a 72-year-old grandfather who won't hesitate to jump in front of a truck to push my grandchild to safety. However, I'm not willing to die to try and have life and the economy back to normal a few weeks sooner than will happen if we act prudently by respecting all lives — even geezers.

If the City Council votes to close businesses for health safety, it should be for a limited time. They should be required to vote to renew the closure every two weeks.

Thank you Rapid City Catholic Schools for making sure hourly employees received a paycheck for these past two weeks. I think I can speak for all of us when I say we are grateful.

We want to thank all the people on the front lines for doing such a great job. Hang in there and this will pass thanks to your hard work.

Closing video lottery casinos statewide would stop the robberies. Law enforcement then would have more time to handle other pressing issues.

