Your Two Cents for March 7

Is Mayor Allender eligible to become the city manager, if the Rapid City council votes to approve?

It's been five months since the new owners of the Rush hockey team made a startling discovery that funds to the tune of $500,000 had been embezzled by a former employee. Local and federal law enforcement officials had been notified. Since then, not a word of their findings have been revealed to the public. Could it be there was no embezzlement but just a huge accounting error?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Based on that press conference, if I were Steve Beardsley, I probably wouldn’t add employment law to my resume.

The tax assessment valuation on our home has increased every year since we purchased it in 1980. It is unrealistic to think that will ever change in Rapid City as they know real estate taxes are an excellent source of revenue to fund their never-ending needs.

How come all of our local weathermen keep saying "on tap"? I guess they all hang out at brew pubs working on the forecast. Enough with the "on tap" already.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0