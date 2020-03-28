Your Two Cents for March 28

Our Canadian snowbird friends self-quarantined for two weeks, however, now the Canadian government is mandating the quarantine. My hope would be that our local snowbirds are as responsible and respectful of everyone’s continued health.
Can all you toilet paper hoarders take a day or two off from collecting? Some of have a need not a want.
How come the two large East River hospitals are starting to offer in-house testing for the coronavirus and a recent Journal article reported Monument Health is two weeks away from having that capability?
If you don’t test the inmates, of course, the DOC can say there are no new positives. Telling me they have been tested and are negative gives a more accurate picture. All we know as of today (Friday) is that three escapees have tested negative.
Hats off, kudos, hurrahs to all our health-care people on the frontlines in this virus war. True heroes and patriots, they are doing their jobs facing shortages of protective equipment that should have been available.
