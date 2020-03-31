Your Two Cents for March 31

We know 112 people were exposed at the hospital, but we don’t know how many others were exposed. We are mostly kept in the dark.

The City Council voted to shut down many businesses in Rapid City, encouraged people to stay home and then says “come downtown and get two hours free parking.” That makes no sense to me.

Thank you to St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche for your commitment to the community in designing a safe way to provide sandwiches to the hungry Sunday in honor of our monthly "Dinner Bell." So many grateful people with smiling faces.

Why did John Thune knowingly fly back to South Dakota knowing he was sick violating all the guidance coming out of the Governor's Office, the medical experts and the president's office saying stay home if you are sick?

For the life of me, I cannot figure out why someone would need 96 rolls of toilet paper.

The 500 who insisted on attending church in LA on Sunday need to have the following indelibly inked on their chest: “I waive the right to be on a ventilator if needed.”

