Your Two Cents for March 2

When the school bond tax comes up again, perhaps the "yes" camp will stop using identity politics, stop shaming their political opponents, and lose the moral high ground attitude. Stop acting like Rapid City's version of "The Squad."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

So Trump blatantly lies by saying his fireworks ceremony at Mount Rushmore was approved in 15 minutes and we still want to go through with it? How about we celebrate the 4th of July by not endorsing another one of his lies?

The White House is telling people to quit watching the news and not to listen to the media for the Coronavirus outbreak. So basically we’re to believe a man that’s that has reached over 16,000 false or misleading statements, sorry but the media & journalists have more credibility than Trump will ever have.

I think if the Rapid City people saw the city taking initiatives on fixing roads then it would be easier for the citizens of our great city to vote for a (school bond) issue like this. With a $600 increase on my taxes, I voted no! Same roads have needed fixed for years!

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0