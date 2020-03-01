Your Two Cents for March 1

So Rapid City has had 60 inches of snow this year. The Deadwood-Lead area had 65 inches in February alone!

If certain schools are in such terrible, unsafe condition, level them, keep the land, and set up prefab buildings to teach in. It’s been done for school annexes to accommodate growth in the past.

To the lady turning right onto 5th from Fairmont, I would like to apologize for my 3-year-old for nearly hitting your car with a snowball.

You are misinformed if you think #MeToo is just rape and assault cases. It is also discrimination, sexual remarks, degradation, groping, innuendos, and anything that makes a female feel uncomfortable.

I'm not sure that SD is safe from future viruses.The pigs (and other animals and poultry) in our CAFOs are from China and are held in severely unnatural, overcrowded conditions which was the catalyst for the virus in China.

Someone commented on Saturday claiming seniors get a property tax break. If that’s true, at 77 years old I have not seen my tax break.

