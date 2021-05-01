Your Two Cents for May 1

There's a saying that says a person's true behavior is exhibited while behind the wheel. While experiencing the construction at West Main and West Blvd., there is behavior that is extremely toxic. Calm down, people.

Gov. Noem is suing the Biden Administration to bring back fireworks to Mount Rushmore on the 4th of July. Actually, we South Dakota taxpayers are bringing this lawsuit because we will be paying for it. But she gets her name in the national media again, so that's all that matters.

Are you kidding me? To say the Supreme Court battle over Amendment A is a constitutional rather than political issue, need only look at the litigants, the governor vs. the people.

Excuse me, does Black Hills Power not collect anymore the base monthly charge of $12-15 to cover the cost of power connect and deliver?

To whoever said that the COVID relief money should have been linked to vaccine “compliance” — last time I checked, this is still a country where I am free to make my own health care decisions, not a country where health care decisions are rammed down my throat by despotic rulers.

