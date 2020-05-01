Your Two Cents for May 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayor Allender wants to add another fee because the landfill is busier than normal for a couple months due to people obeying his order to stay home and are cleaning up. An effective leader would re-allocate resources from areas that are not as busy to cover the temporary manpower shortage.

Our governor and mayor are doing great work in dealing with the pandemic. We are in uncharted waters, support our elected officials.

My property taxes, water and garbage bill still are being paid. What's up with the city dump?

Some people will just dump yard waste in a nearby field. It will decompose so it's not really garbage. Guess we have to adjust as many will not go to the landfill circus.

Mayor Allender should be appreciative of the people who are cleaning their property rather than penalizing them with another fee for services they already paid for.

For those who mail your voting ballot be sure to put enough postage on the packet. It takes 95 cents.

Why have dogs if you are going to keep them outside all day to bark? If you choose to have a pet, take care of it properly.

