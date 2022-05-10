 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for May 10

  • 0
Two Cents

I could not agree more with the commenter who is concerned by the Jensen husband/wife team desiring to create a family dynasty in District 33 by both having a seat in the legislature. I have the same concern for District 32 where Helene Duhamel and her husband, Steve Duffy, seek to do the same.

Now that The Monument has been completed, where are all the “big name” acts that are to come but wouldn’t play here before because our venue was too small?  Doesn’t matter though as we don’t have any parking for attendees.

The NRA has endorsed Thune and Johnson. That essentially means they have and will continue to contribute lots of money to their campaigns.  Can you say "bought and paid for?"

If one wants to see what is wrong with this country all you need to do is read the heavily slanted comments in the RCJ Two Cents column which presents a microcosm of the entire country.

The TV ad asking you to vote “No” on Amendment C is certainly misleading and false. A 60% majority vote does not take away your voting rights.

Tags

