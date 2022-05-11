 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for May 11

Two Cents

In response to the concerned reader who claims “slanted” comments made in Two Cents opinion being “what is wrong" in our society.  Freedom of speech is not wrong, it makes our society better.

To those concerned about a man/wife running for office, maybe they should run themselves instead of griping about a pair that are willing to do public service.

Heaven forbid that a Lead-Deadwood teacher might expose students to a controversial subject, or encourage them to think critically. Maybe it's the right-wingers who are the true "snowflakes" in our society.

With regards to Amendment C, a 60% majority doesn't take away your voting rights, but it could certainly take away your voting voice. A "No" vote will protect your voice more than ever.

I’m tired of hearing about Trump, who hasn’t been in office for two years. We need answers with what’s going on today with the high prices of gas, fuel, groceries, electric, etc., along with the so called “shortages” of these products and what Washington DC is doing about it.

