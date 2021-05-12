Your Two Cents for May 12

The city has a $20 million surplus and the discussion does not involve street repair? Where do the council members drive?

Really? People aren't clamoring to risk their life for $7.25 an hour? Shocker. Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated will do more to get people to apply for starvation wage jobs than taking away unemployment benefits. Don't complain about the consequences of your "freedom."

An American icon, Henry Ford, once said "a man wouldn't work unless he has to. Another wise man, St. Paul, wrote "he who doesn't work let him not eat."

Oh yeah, it's so much easier to whine about someone getting unemployment instead of raising wages to create/solve the problem.

Black Hills Energy is squandering a great opportunity to support the development of solar power and reducing carbon emissions in our area. Instead, they argue for a rate increase to take away much of the incentive for using solar power.

RCAS surveys parents and the majority wanted to end the mask mandate, but the board votes the other way. Why send the survey out when they had decided what they were going to do?

