Your Two Cents for May 12

Why is the governor so intent on wasting taxpayer money by taking the tribes to court over the checkpoints? They are sovereign and doing what they think best for their people.

So bars and casinos are essential businesses, but you can’t go in a bank. Someone needs to rethink their priorities.

If your fear of COVID-19 is greater than your patriotism and love for the USA and the freedoms this country used to be known for, then by all means stay away from the Mt. Rushmore fireworks and let the rest of us enjoy them without having to put up with your whining.

To all you people who refuse to wear a mask during a global pandemic because you think it proves that "nobody can tell me what to do": The only thing you're proving is that you're foolish and self-absorbed.

South Dakota's governor is so intent on seeing herself on Fox News that she is willing to put us back 50 years in disregard for the work past governors did for unification.

