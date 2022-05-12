Your Two Cents for May 12

Want to know how to make someone read a book — tell them they can't read it.

You are correct when you say Freedom of Speech is not wrong, it makes our society better. And that is why the heavily slanted comments primarily favoring the left's agenda being permitted by a biased media are wrong.

The giant sigh of relief you heard is from our Republican legislators who are reacting to speculation that AG Ravnsborg may not run for re-election. Was there ever any doubt that they would do their best to run out the clock and not have to discipline one of their own?

It is sad to hear Lee Schoenbeck, leader of the South Dakota Senate, refer to other lawmakers as "wack-a-doodles." Respect for elected officials should always be appropriate, especially from other lawmakers.

Our Forefathers designed our country to have multiple political parties and religions to protect it from a dictatorship or autocracy. If you want a one-party ruled country, there are many options in the world. Please try one of them.

