Your Two Cents for May 13

Two Cents

So the city has $20 million to spend. How about a property tax rebate for those that made the excess possible.

The $20 million surplus money is taxpayer money. Ask us what we want. Many of us want street repair.

They are so bold when seeking office during the council election and say roads, roads, roads. Then we end up with a few extra bucks and they seem to forget their promises, and all we hear is crickets — "chirp, chirp, chirp."

Council member Strommen ran on a platform to see our streets repaired “so that all of the new people coming to Rapid City because of Ellsworth can make it to work.” How come he’s now silent when we have surplus dollars to spend?

As a fiscally conservative Republican, I'm concerned about government entities giving employee bonuses with COVID stimulus funds. I’ve never read where health care workers received extra compensation for the wonderful work they have done. If cities, counties and schools can’t find needs for the money, return it to the federal government.

God Bless Liz Cheney, our neighbor to the west, for being an authentic human being.

