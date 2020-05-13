Your Two Cents for May 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

So the only way a person can show their patriotism and love of country is to watch a bunch of fireworks blowing up? Also, please list all of those freedoms you think you have lost.

Just because people choose to not wear a mask does not mean we are foolish or self-absorbed. It means we don’t live in fear (or a bubble) and does not mean precautions aren’t being taken.

I have lost a family member to COVID-19 so to those insensitive individuals out there, COVID-19 is not a hoax.

So, tell me all of you experts how to test 330 million U.S. citizens and how many times do you want to repeat the tests — daily?

With the essentials like bars and gambling re-opening, does anyone know when non-essentials like car tags, driver's licenses and voting will be open to the public again?

I wish Sen. Rounds was concerned as much about Russia as he is about China.

When are the gun owners that leave firearms unattended in unlocked vehicles going to realize their shameful actions are placing all of us in danger?

