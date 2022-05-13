Your Two Cents for May 13

Our Founding Fathers make absolutely no mention of political parties in the Constitution, so arguing that they designed our system with that consideration is hogwash. Likewise, the freedom of religion is simply protected and multiple religious beliefs are not necessarily encouraged.

I leave the rebuttal opinion you made inferring that “heavily slanted comments primarily favoring the left’s agenda being permitted by a biased media are wrong” is, in fact, your biased opinion and is accepted in our society by your and my freedom of speech.

The biggest fix to inflation is don't get in it to start with. The administration was so hopeful that releasing the strategic fuel reserves would suddenly moderate the price at the pump. We can see what affect that has had. The most effective impact you have right now is to vote our way out of this rabbit hole. It will haunt us till 2024 so buckle up for the ride.

Once again Thune and Rounds have voted on the wrong side of history. Their votes yesterday against the Women's Health Protection Act demonstrate their complete disregard for women to make their own reproductive health choices.

