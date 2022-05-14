 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for May 14

  • 0
Two Cents

Comments made by Mary Ackland stating that "we all should read what we want to read" is irrelevant to the school district's decision to not allow certain books in the classroom. The district is just saying that school is not the appropriate place to read them.

Taffy Howard is calling Dusty Johnson a “RINO” because he didn’t try to overturn the 2020 election and crown Trump king. What is wrong with the Republican Party today that if you believe in facts and democracy, you can’t be a member of the party in good standing?

End of the school year and now countless people complain about the graduation rates. Well, it doesn't take a nuclear scientist to understand that if a student doesn't show up for class and doesn't do the work they won't have enough credits to graduate. Pretty simple.

I'm proud to be ultra MAGA, how about you?

Thursday’s contributor is right in that Sen. Schoenbeck should not refer to the far right of the GOP as “wack-a-doodles." The correct terms for them is “wing-nuts.” And, respect is earned… not automatic.

