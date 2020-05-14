Your Two Cents for May 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is becoming obvious that as more folks are tested the mortality rate continues to fall and eventually will decrease to under 1% with seniors having the highest rate of all demographic groups. To commit economic suicide over a 1% mortality rate is questionable.

Telling a senior citizen to stay home so that you can stop wearing a mask is just like telling a certain person in the 1960s to stay home if they don't want to ride in the back of the bus.

Please support restaurants and other locally owned businesses as they reopen or soon there will be none to support. Everyone we have supported is being very accommodating with social distancing and other safety measures.

The mask is not to protect the wearer but the people around you. So, I guess if you don't care about anyone but yourself don't wear a mask.

In this invisible war we are fighting, our nation’s truckers are the real heroes delivering food, supplies and equipment to the people of our war-weary nation.

Broadband service is not in the scope of the USDA. They could use their $3.3 million to help farmers.

