Your Two Cents for May 14

South Dakota businesses get $488 million. Meanwhile, the unemployed will no longer receive $300.

City department heads and direction from our mayor? What am I missing that there is no discussion from “this leadership" regarding using the surplus $20 million to repair our streets. Sad!

What is going on in this country? Congress or the greater part of it is not trying help our country. They are supposed to uphold the Constitution for the people of the U.S., but all they want to do is give more tax breaks to the rich and make the rest pay. This needs to changed and the "yes" boys need to be voted out of office.

If you're fleeing your blue state do not move here and then think it's OK to vote for Democrats. Stay put and fix the mess you made, don't spread your cancer here.

The GOP cancelled the leadership of a solid conservative like Liz Cheney. They can cancel my affiliation today. The altar I worship at is not in Mar-a-Lago.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0