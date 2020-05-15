Your Two Cents for May 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Attended the Meade County Commission meeting about the sinkhole. Social distancing was absent. Dozens standing shoulder to shoulder in the hallway outside the meeting room and the meeting room jammed with people wall to wall. Does COVID-19 stop at the Meade County border?

If we go back to "normal" and half of the people in the U.S. contract the virus, with a mortality rate of 1% that would be 1.64 million deaths. Not all of them would be old folks.

Did we make a mistake by going against CDC recommendations about not starting to reopen until we had no cases for two weeks? Seems our numbers are rising in Pennington County now that we have more movement.

If Trump comes here to see the fireworks on the Fourth, nobody from here will be able to see him or the fireworks. You will not be able to get close to Rushmore.

Anyone who leaves weapons and/or ammunition in an unlocked car should be charged with reckless endangerment and suffer severe consequences.

