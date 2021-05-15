 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for May 15

Your Two Cents for May 15

Two Cents

Cancer? That’s what I am, cancer? I retired here from a blue state to come home to the town I was born in and love, vote "D" if I want to and enjoy friends from all parts of the political spectrum. It’s so saddening to read comments like these. What happened to SD?

I moved here from a “blue state” and will vote for whom I wish whether it be a Democrat or Republican. The integrity and honesty of a candidate matters more than party.

While the writer may disagree with me, I feel we need an influx of people from blue states. SD isn't a democracy. We are a one-party state and any ideas, etc., from any Democrat is quickly shut down for that reason.  

In these days when inequality has become such a major issue, don’t think that it applies to our deteriorating roads in this city. I drove up Carriage Hills Drive where the “rich folks” live the other day, only to bend a rim and almost bust an axle.

I do not understand why three days were allowed to elapse before an autopsy was conducted on the body of a woman found bloodied with her clothes in disarray.

