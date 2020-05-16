Your Two Cents for May 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rapid City YMCA indoor pool reopened on 5/4/20. Why is the Rapid City Swim Center indoor pool still closed with no plans for reopening? What date is the city going to provide monetary reimbursements to members so they can move their membership to the Rapid City YMCA?

Ignoring or downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't made it go away. Those who minimize the threat will create serious issues for themselves and, unfortunately, those around them.

Wear a mask if you wish but don't deprive me the right not to. I want my loved ones and me to build an immunity.

We are asked to go to restaurants to help them survive. Also told to let our older folks die to save business. Does anyone else see something wrong with that or is it just me?

Wearing a mask doesn’t protect you, it helps to protect the other guy, think of it as a public service to others.

Get serious. You are wearing your mask and little gloves to keep yourself from getting sick, not to keep others healthy.

How responsible of gun owners to leave their cars unlocked only to have thieves steal their guns. Bravo.

