Your Two Cents for May 17

I am a Desert Storm Vet, and I may not agree with a single thing you say, but I would die to defend your right to say it. Would you?

Justice Thomas said the leak of the draft Roe v. Wade reversal has eroded confidence in the Court. Wrong. Confidence has eroded because five Justices apparently lied under oath in their confirmation hearings when they said they considered Roe to be settled law.

I have to question the NRA’s faith in Thune and Johnson to protect gun rights. Neither will do anything to protect our Second Amendment rights as they have done nothing to protect our First Amendment rights from social media oligarchs, cancel culture or the overreach of the federal government’s “Ministry of Truth.”

In response to Saturday's contributor who is proud to be ultra MAGA and asks if others are also. No, I am not as I believe in truth, honesty, respecting others, and defending democracy, all beliefs that are completely contrary to those who believe in the "Big Lie."

A televised debate between the gubernatorial candidates would be nice to see.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0