Your Two Cents for May 18

Kate Thomas was on the committee that approved the books they now want to destroy, and yet she shifted blamed solely to teachers. Do you see where this is going?

The Legislature placed Amendment C on the ballot to increase the necessary margin for passing initiated measures to 60%. But that action only passed in the state Senate by one vote. They are asking us to do something they couldn’t even do themselves.

Although I have been a gun owner for almost 60 years, I am not a supporter of the NRA. The NRA is just a gun lobby that receives its funding from gun manufacturers and won't support common sense gun control measures that the majority of its members want.

May 17 was the anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Brown vs. Board of Education. What is next for that "august" body? Will they overturn that decision and take us back to school segregation? Seems as if that is where we are headed.

The bike path clearance below the new Deadwood Avenue bridge is way too low. This design error should be corrected before someone is severely injured.

