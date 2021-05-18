Your Two Cents for May 18

Why do the city employees deserve a bonus for just showing up for work? They didn’t do anything more heroic than the private sector. Use the money to make improvements that benefit all taxpayers.

While I appreciate the city employees, I don’t think they should get a one time bonus. They were doing the job they were hired to do. Everyone in Rapid City stepped up and dealt with the stressful things that COVID-19 presented, not just city employees.

Do you wonder why the government is giving away "free fish" (money), rather than teaching people how to "catch" their own? The Bible says that is the correct way to help mankind.

In response to Tim Goodwin’ diatribe, the ex-president refuses to concede an election that he lost, as confirmed by recounts and court rulings -- where is the outrage? A Republican House member loses her leadership position for speaking the truth -- where is the outrage? The GOP throughout the country is passing laws to disenfranchise voters -- where is the outrage?

Given what is happening to Rep. Liz Cheney tells you everything you need to know about the current Republican party. She and democracy deserve better.

Good luck on finding that Democrat of "integrity and honesty," at least at the national level. You may have to move to West Virginia.

