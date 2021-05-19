Your Two Cents for May 19

I never could understand why someone would run for public office since the public is so difficult to deal with. Perhaps that is why politicians behave as they do and why compromise and deliberation are largely absent from our government.

Kevin McCarthy doesn't want an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol. If the GOP thinks nothing bad happened, why are they so afraid of an investigation? Perhaps they saw what the whole world saw on 1/6: insurrection and treason committed by a sitting president.

When Liberals are defending Liz Cheney, you know the Republican Party was right to take her down.

Not knowing the school board candidates personally, I thank the RCEA for their recommendations on whom to support. I trust the educators much more than I trust those who write letters-to-the-editor.

So now, Black Hills Energy wants to charge us all $11.06 more/month to cover mistakes de-regulated power companies in Texas made?

