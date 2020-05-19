Your Two Cents for May 19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The picture of the memorial service for fallen officers shocked me. No masks, no social distancing. These folks ought to be setting a good example for the rest of us.

To the person who wants their family to "develop immunity": You do realize this isn't the same disease as the chicken pox? How many family members and friends are you willing to sacrifice for "immunity"?

Saving lives and reopening businesses is not an either/or proposition as people need to work to sustain their lives. The government can't support all of us, especially if there is no tax revenue being generated.

Political parties are private associations not government organizations. So why do all the taxpayers have to pay for their nominating primary elections?

Many thanks to whomever cleaned the very littered ditches along west Highway 44 and to those who are responsible for loading up that trash for disposal.

I think the people who have guns stolen from their cars should be heavily fined. It is happening so often that one wonders if something else is at play.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0