 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for May 19

  • 0
Two Cents

I’m saddened by Janyce Hockenbary’s letter to constituents. It showcases the worst partisanship I’ve ever seen in a school board election.

I invite every city council member to drive down East Saint Patrick Street to Cherry Avenue, turn left on Hoefer Avenue and then tell me these roads don’t need to be re-paved.

Sorry Janyce, your campaign letter is "inherently divisive" and that's a big Noem no-no for education in our state.

There was not a problem when the schools bought the soon to be banned books but here we are. Banning books. If the book offends you, put it down and stop reading it.

A school board candidate approved a letter, but doesn't know who wrote it and won't answer a question about where the letter came from. It sounds just like a current school board member who approved a list of books that she now wants to destroy and blames teachers.

Amendment C is an attack on the majority of South Dakotans who believe the state's motto "Under God the People Rule." It doesn't say "Under God the Super-majority Rules."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 14

Your Two Cents for May 14

Comments made by Mary Ackland stating that "we all should read what we want to read" is irrelevant to the school district's decision to not al…

Your Two Cents for May 17

Your Two Cents for May 17

I am a Desert Storm Vet, and I may not agree with a single thing you say, but I would die to defend your right to say it. Would you?

Your Two Cents for May 13

Your Two Cents for May 13

Our Founding Fathers make absolutely no mention of political parties in the Constitution, so arguing that they designed our system with that c…

Watch Now: Related Video

What You Need To Know About Monkeypox

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News