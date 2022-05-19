Your Two Cents for May 19

I’m saddened by Janyce Hockenbary’s letter to constituents. It showcases the worst partisanship I’ve ever seen in a school board election.

I invite every city council member to drive down East Saint Patrick Street to Cherry Avenue, turn left on Hoefer Avenue and then tell me these roads don’t need to be re-paved.

Sorry Janyce, your campaign letter is "inherently divisive" and that's a big Noem no-no for education in our state.

There was not a problem when the schools bought the soon to be banned books but here we are. Banning books. If the book offends you, put it down and stop reading it.

A school board candidate approved a letter, but doesn't know who wrote it and won't answer a question about where the letter came from. It sounds just like a current school board member who approved a list of books that she now wants to destroy and blames teachers.

Amendment C is an attack on the majority of South Dakotans who believe the state's motto "Under God the People Rule." It doesn't say "Under God the Super-majority Rules."

