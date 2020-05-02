Your Two Cents for May 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We went camping at Angostura in the middle of this week. Fish cleaning stations were closed and the shower house and indoor toilets were closed. Fine. But we were charged the full price. Way to gouge us, GF&P.

Mayor Allender, your explanation about the waste pick-up sites doesn't fly with me. You laid off employees, yet if you were to reinstate the remote pick-up sites you would have to spend thousands of dollars in overtime. Spend those dollars on rehiring laid-off employees. Serve our community. That's what you are paid for.

Those wanting to shut down the rally because of the virus are probably always against it.

So, the “conservative” Governor Noem is making a big deal that a conservative red state like SD is proud to receive $191.2 million or $2,500 per person in federal largesse. We have always gotten more than we paid. We are the welfare state.

Please reopen all the public restrooms; some people have no homes to go to. Everyone needs this basic necessity even to just wash their hands.

To the point: It’s time to shut down the shut-down.

