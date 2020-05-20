Your Two Cents for May 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Take away the pools? Our poor kids haven't gone through enough cooped up at home for three months? It's the one thing they have to look forward to in the summer.

There must me some other cuts the mayor could make instead of closing the swimming pools and parks. Our kids do not need to suffer in isolation anymore.

Mayor Allender, if $5,000 a day is supplementing kids swimming is $100 plus million for the civic center supplementing business?

Why aren’t all school employees wearing masks? I’ve been to a few buildings now and have only seen one or two people wearing masks. Shouldn’t all employees at businesses that serve the public be wearing masks?

Where does the Forest Service think people go to the bathroom when they refuse to open the restrooms at Pactola? Perhaps the should look behind it — ugly, ugly, ugly.

We are given guidelines and it is up to us to act like adults.

Thank you Gov. Noem for all you do for all of us South Dakotans.

